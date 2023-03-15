Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 142,400 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

