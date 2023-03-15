Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 1,069,264 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 457.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,264 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.51% of Pontem worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pontem by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pontem by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pontem by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pontem by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pontem Stock Performance

PNTM remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,105. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

