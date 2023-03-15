Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manitowoc (MTW)

Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

MTW stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 679,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,259. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

