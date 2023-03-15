Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manitowoc (MTW)

Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/22/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/2/2023 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Manitowoc Stock Down 5.6 %
MTW stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 679,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,259. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.