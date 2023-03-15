WeBuy (WE) One Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. WeBuy has a market cap of $224.15 million and $1.61 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One WeBuy token can now be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00018394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00407897 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.58 or 0.27571120 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

