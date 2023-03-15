WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,000. Graco makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,167. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $72.87.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.