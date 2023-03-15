WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 56,022 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.