WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,415,000. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $14,719,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 4.4 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. 175,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,903. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.