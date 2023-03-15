WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 692,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,746. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.47, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

