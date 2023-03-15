WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $14.35 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,601. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.