WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 379,946 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of CION Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 126,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $521.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.46.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

