WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 154,150 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 154,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XSEP stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,723 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80.

