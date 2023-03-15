WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.80. 300,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $51.06.

