WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.00 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. WAX has a market cap of $163.00 million and $10.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00404451 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,640.50 or 0.27338198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,199,010 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,420,092,235.0924435 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07226076 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $15,681,178.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.