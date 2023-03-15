Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

