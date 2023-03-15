Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Stories
