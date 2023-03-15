Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 168,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 96,150 shares.The stock last traded at $34.28 and had previously closed at $35.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other news, Director Constance A. Howes acquired 1,250 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

