W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.10 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($0.97). Approximately 101,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 765,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($0.97).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £563.53 million and a PE ratio of 8,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. The company uses its proprietary technology to enhance performance of commercial road transport operators by providing a range of integrated services, including frictionless energy and toll payments, tax refunds, vehicle information and telematics, smart routing, and other services, including through its Road Lords app.

