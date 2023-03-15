Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.81 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $96.81 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00014267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00034956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00215906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,959.66 or 0.99980404 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.42150058 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,959,356.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.