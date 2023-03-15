Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.13 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Price Performance
Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.08 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.09.
About Volta Finance
