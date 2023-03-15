Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.13 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VTA opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.92 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.08 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.09.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

