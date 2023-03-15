Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €127.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €127.00 ($136.56) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of EPA:DG traded up €1.48 ($1.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €107.06 ($115.12). The stock had a trading volume of 941,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.54. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.