Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,081,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $602,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,684,351.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 258,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,052. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

