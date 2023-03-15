Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 829 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,889,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.



