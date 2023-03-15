Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 5,051 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDV traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 340,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

