Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 130,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,887. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.