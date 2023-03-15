Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. 5,300,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,778. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

