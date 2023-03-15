Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after acquiring an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,946. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

