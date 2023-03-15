Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. 948,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

