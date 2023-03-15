Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 334,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

