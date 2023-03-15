Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 2,015,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,241,930. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

