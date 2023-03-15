Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) shares fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 321,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 128,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.64. The company has a market cap of £12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

