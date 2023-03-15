Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $48.42 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $1.03 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,875.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00342287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00610799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00534783 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,897,550 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.