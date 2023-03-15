Venus Price Hits $4.60 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $67.91 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.60 or 0.00018780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,771,058 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

