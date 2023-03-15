Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 3,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,838. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.33, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 156,372 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ventas by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

