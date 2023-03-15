Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Down 2.3%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Velan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

About Velan

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

