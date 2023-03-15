Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,351. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vector Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

