VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 12,752.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 69,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

