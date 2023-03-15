Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.48. 2,107,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

