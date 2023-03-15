Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.