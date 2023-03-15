Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.52. 626,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,086. The firm has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

