Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $359.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

