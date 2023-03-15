Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Increased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 158.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,827,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.03. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.