Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $556,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. 281,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,654. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.