Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

