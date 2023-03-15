Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 297,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,641,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $231.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,840. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.