Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

VEU traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,717. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

