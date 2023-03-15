Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEU opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

