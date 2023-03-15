Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Holdings Lifted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 128,177 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

