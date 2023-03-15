Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,967. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

