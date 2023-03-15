VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.36

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 703849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Floating Rate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

