Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 730,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,637. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

