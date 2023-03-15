Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 1st Source makes up 1.4% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,572,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth $2,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1st Source Trading Down 1.6 %

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

